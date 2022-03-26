OLIGHT’s 1,200-lumen Baton3 rechargeable LED flashlight at 2022 low of $52, more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Olight’s official Amazon storefront is offering its LED flashlights priced from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount is the Baton3 1,200-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight at $51.96. This is a 20% price drop from its normal going rate of $65, marks the lowest that we’ve tracked so far in 2022, and is the second-best deal all-time at Amazon. Coming at 20% brighter then the previous-generation, this LED flashlight offers a 166m throw to ensure you can easily see what lies ahead. In candle mode at 0.5-lumens, it can last up to 20 days on a single charge, though generally you’ll get between 95 minutes and 7.5 hours when using it in the medium/high range. Looking for other great LED flashlight deals? Check out Amazon’s landing page for more, then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, my personal recommendation is to pick up the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight instead. While it’s only 90 lumens, that’s still quite bright all things considered. It requires a single AAA battery to function, which can either be standard or rechargeable depending on what you keep at home. Coming in at under $9.50 on Amazon, this is a flashlight I keep in my Leatherman pouch at all times just in case I need it.

Don’t forget to outfit your EDC with a new blade as well. Right now, you’ll find Kershaw’s Secret Agent fixed boot knife down to a 2022 low at $25.50 on Amazon, making now a solid time to pick it up. However, the blade deals don’t end there, as we have a roundup with other discounts from Gerber and more starting at just $4.50. Some of these discounts have already expired though, so be sure to score the remaining ones before prices go back up.

OLIGHT Baton3 Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

  • The Baton3 delivers a huge output of 1200 lumens, a 20% brightness increase, and up to 166-meter throw, a 14% increase over the S1R II.
  • Powered by a single rechargeable battery, the Baton3 boasts a max runtime of 20 days that you can always count on.
  • The two-way pocket clip can be attached to belts, pockets, and backpacks for easy carrying, or attached to the hat brim to use the Baton3 as a convenient headlight.

