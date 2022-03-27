Moto G100 Android Smartphone sees $220 discount to new all-time low at $380

Lenovo is currently offering the unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $220 while beating our previous mention by $120. This is still one of the first notable price cuts, too. Motorola’s latest mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, delivering a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more notable features is that the new moto G100 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

We’re also tracking an ongoing launch discount on the latest and greatest from Motorola. Its all-new Edge+ Android smartphone was just announced in the middle of last week and is already on sale at $100 off. That discount brings with it the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC alongside a 6.7-inch 144Hz display and other flagship features. Everything you need to know about locking in the discount is right here.

moto G100 Android Smartphone features:

Want the same performance as phones that cost twice as much? You got it. With the latest Qualcomm processor, 5G speeds, and unbelievable battery life, moto g100 is one of the most advanced moto g phones yet. moto g100 features the latest premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, with performance you’d expect from phones costing twice as much. Plus, 8 GB of RAM means you can flip between apps with ease and 128 GB of storage gives you plenty of room for songs, apps, games, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!