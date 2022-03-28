Acerâ€™s official eBay storefront is offering its Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 at $699.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally sold for $840 but now fetches $803 at Amazon in new conditions, with todayâ€™s deal marking the lowest price that weâ€™ve tracked for this laptop. If youâ€™re looking for a great way to game on-the-go this spring, the Nitro 5 is up to the task. While it wonâ€™t bring 1440p or 4K at 144Hz, youâ€™ll find that it should handle most games at medium to high settings on the internal 1080p 144Hz display quite nicely. Plus, you can upgrade the 8GB of RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD to be larger should that need arise down the road. Youâ€™ll also score a full 2-year warranty with purchase, and you can learn more about eBayâ€™s certified refurbished program in our hands-on coverage. Keep reading for more.

You wonâ€™t find a current-generation gaming laptop for less than todayâ€™s lead deal, instead, youâ€™ll have to step back into a model without a dedicated graphics card to save more. Youâ€™ll find the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop, which boasts a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, is available at Amazon for $430 right now. All-in-all, for office or productivity tasks, this will be on par with todayâ€™s lead deal for most things outside of creative workflows since it lacks a dedicated graphics card.

Donâ€™t forget that the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is currently on sale for a rare price of $42.50, which just so happens to mark a new Amazon low that weâ€™ve tracked. With the built-in Bluetooth of todayâ€™s lead deal, youâ€™ll be able to pair the Pro 2 controller for on-the-go gaming with your favorite titles, new or old.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop features:

Dominate the Game: With the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, your Nitro 5 is packed with incredible power for all your games

RTX, Itâ€™s On: The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB dedicated GDDR6 VRAM) is powered by award-winning architecture with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors support DirectX 12 Ultimate for the ultimate gaming performance

Visual Intensity: Explore game worlds in Full HD detail on the 15.6â€³ widescreen LED-backlit IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 80% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio

