Rare price drop hits 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller at $42.50 shipped (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $42.50 shipped. Regularly $50, this model launched back in March of 2021 and rarely ever goes on sale. Outside of a brief offer back in November and one earlier this year, this is really only the third time we have seen it go on sale. You’re looking at a solid 15% off and new Amazon all-time low. A follow up to the brand’s popular SN30 Pro+ model, it features wireless Bluetooth connectivity with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi alongside rumble vibration, motion controls, and a 20-hour rechargeable battery. From there, you’ll find a pair of “pro-level” back buttons and integration with the 8Bitdo Ultimate software for custom configurations and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

But if you’re just looking for a simple second controller option for a Switch rig, the PowerA Enhanced wired gamepads start at $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly not as feature-rich a solution that is more or less a dedicated Switch controller, it can’t really keep up with the 8Bitdo Pro 2 but still delivers a solid option for couch co-op and the like without spending nearly as much.

For all of you Xbox gamers out here, be sure to check out the new 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller. This one just launched at the beginning of the month as the brand’s first truly Micsrosoft console-focused option with that traditional asymmetric Xbox look and feel as well as custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity. Pre-orders are now live and you can get a closer look right here.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

2 pro-level back Buttons.

Ultimate software now on PC, Android and iOS.

Custom profile switching, enhanced grip & 4-Way mode switching button.

Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 20 hour rechargeable battery.

Compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!