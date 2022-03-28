Google’s Nest Wifi packages double as Assistant speakers at lows from $129 (Up to $100 off)

Adorama is now discounting the Google Nest Wifi Router with two Points for $249 shipped. Matched at B&H. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while beating our previous mention from back in December by $16 to mark a new all-time low. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space thanks to the 3-node setup with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, B&H is marking down a pair of other packages for getting in on the Google Nest Wifi Router action. Both of these include the same Assistant speaker features noted above, just with smaller ranges. First up is the Nest Router with single Point at $189, which is down from the usual $269 price tag. We last saw this one sitting at $199, with today’s offer marking a new 2022 low. Then for something even more affordable, the standalone Google Nest Wifi Router is down to $129, delivering a new low at $10 below our previous mention from its $159 going rate.

Last week, Amazon just also refreshed its eero lineup with a pair of new mesh Wi-Fi router systems. Stepping up from the Wi-Fi 6 offerings in its existing stable, the new Pro 6E and 6+ packages arrive with 2.5GbE alongside improved range, increased 1.3Gb/s throughput, and other pro features.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!