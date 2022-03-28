Jackery’s higher-end Explorer power stations see first 2022 discounts from $477 ($270 off)

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $476.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $530 following a pricing increase earlier in the year, this is the first markdown of 2022 at $53 off and comes within $10 of our previous Black Friday mention. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more.

Now if your spring hiking or camping plans require a bit more juice, Jackery is carrying over the Amazon discounts to its most capable power station today, too. Right now the Explorer 1500 is sitting at $1,529 following the on-page coupon being clipped. This one is $170 off the newer raised price tag and on sale for one of the first times overall. While did see it fall lower over Black Friday, this is the first drop of 2022 so far.

Stepping up to a 1,534Wh battery, the Explorer 1500 delivers three full AC outlets alongside 1800W of power to your outdoor setup. There’s the same rugged build with integrated handle otherwise, just with a larger footprint to accommodate the higher-end features. Though for other gear to complete your environmentally-conscious efforts this spring, go give our Green Deals guide a look to start the week.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

