To Infinity and Beyond: LEGO reveals three upcoming Lightyear sets with all-new minifigures

As Disney gears up to release the new animated Lightyear film in theaters this summer, the LEGO Group is ready to show off its tie-in kits to the flick. Delivering three builds from the upcoming release, there’s a series of exclusive minifigures to complement the exciting new builds.

Three new LEGO Lightyear sets revealed

Giving us a first look at the latest sets in collaboration with Disney, the new builds debut before the film Lightyear hits theaters later this summer. There are three different creations at varying price points, each one inspired by the movie. While there are sure to be some callbacks to everything we know about the Space Ranger from Toy Story and beyond, these also join the likes of the Buzz Lightyear BrickHeadz that we saw drop earlier in the year.

Just a bit of a spoiler warning though before we really dive in. While the trailers haven’t given all that much away about some key plot points in the film, the new LEGO Lightyear sets do seem to have some inclusions that pass the line into spoiler territory.

Most notably from the lineup is the flagship LEGO Lightyear set with the XL-15 Spaceship. This vehicle has been getting a lot of love in the trailers and honestly looks even better in brick-built form. It enters at the $49.99 price point and backs that with 497 pieces alongside three exclusive minifigures. That’s of course Buzz Lightyear himself alongside two other characters.

Next up is the Zurg Battle set at $29.99, which delivers another pair of unique figures. These have the iconic Buzz Lightyear armor packs that we’ve come to know and love from Toy Story and interchangeable heads that have the two Space Rangers in more travel-appropriate attire. A large Zurg mecha is the main build in the kit with a new molded element for the villain’s signature look.

Last up, we have a 4+ set that’s going to be geared to the younger Lightyear fans with 87 LEGO pieces. Deemed the Zyclops Chase, this kit is on the smaller side at $19.99 but still includes the titular Buzz Lightyear alongside another Space Ranger Izzy Hawthorne.

All of the LEGO Lightyear sets:

XL-15 Spaceship: $49.99 | 497 pieces

| 497 pieces Zurg Battle: $29.99 | 261 pieces

| 261 pieces Zyclops Chase: $19.99 | 87 pieces

While we’re going to be seeing a series of new LEGO kits land on April 1, the new Lightyear sets won’t be launching until later on in the month. Much like the new LEGO Star Wars sets hitting shelves at the end of April, these are slated to release on the 24th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Let’s forget for just a second that these sets are branded around Lightyear, because they have to be some of the coolest LEGO builds in a while. I am just about drooling at the XL-15 Spaceship and its Viper-inspired design. That coolness factor aside, there is a lot to love about the kits and regardless of if you’re a Lightyear fan or just into awesome LEGO builds, I am sure these will appeal to a wide range of builders.

