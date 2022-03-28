Upgrade your oral care with a new Amazon low on Philips’ Sonicare Flosser at $75 (Reg. $90+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
New low $75

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 for $75 shipped. Regularly $100 at Target and $90 at Best Buy, this is $12 under the more readily available discounted price on Amazon since release, and the best we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low at a few bucks below our previous mention. Alongside a pair of flossing modes and ten intensity options, it is designed to work with just about anyone’s teeth and upgrade your home oral care in-between visits to the dentist. Said to be “180% more effective than” traditional floss, it delivers “whisper quiet operation” with pulse wave tech to guide you from tooth-to-tooth alongside a quad stream output so you don’t miss a spot. More details below. 

If you think you can do with a less powerful model that can also accompany you on trips a little easier, take a look at this deal on Waterpik’s home and travel-ready cordless water flosser. Still down at $26.50, this is at least 25% off the going rate and a particularly notable option for folks that want  one they can slide in a travel bag of some kind when away for the weekend or on vacation. You can get all of the details on it right here

Need a new electric toothbrush as well? We also have a great deal live on the Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush at the 2022 Amazon low. This one brings some tech to the party with the LED smart ring, Bluetooth connectivity, a travel case, and more. You can take a closer look in our previous coverage alongside some even more affordable suggestions. 

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 features:

  • Up to 180% more effective than floss for healthier gums.
  • QUAD STREAM TIP – Creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between the teeth and along the gum line.
  • PULSE WAVE TECHNOLOGY – Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.
  • WHISPER QUIET DESIGN – Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade your cordless water flosser with new Amazon low...
Waterpik’s home and travel-ready cordless water f...
Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with LED smart ring, 3 brush hea...
Regularly up to $35 Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush and...
Get ready for spring or summer cookouts with a 3-second...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Lovecraft’s...
mophie 25% off sitewide sale drops new 3-in-1 MagSafe T...
Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 22 $40 ahead of...
Load more...
Show More Comments