Upgrade your oral care with a new Amazon low on Philips’ Sonicare Flosser at $75 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 for $75 shipped. Regularly $100 at Target and $90 at Best Buy, this is $12 under the more readily available discounted price on Amazon since release, and the best we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low at a few bucks below our previous mention. Alongside a pair of flossing modes and ten intensity options, it is designed to work with just about anyone’s teeth and upgrade your home oral care in-between visits to the dentist. Said to be “180% more effective than” traditional floss, it delivers “whisper quiet operation” with pulse wave tech to guide you from tooth-to-tooth alongside a quad stream output so you don’t miss a spot. More details below.

If you think you can do with a less powerful model that can also accompany you on trips a little easier, take a look at this deal on Waterpik’s home and travel-ready cordless water flosser. Still down at $26.50, this is at least 25% off the going rate and a particularly notable option for folks that want one they can slide in a travel bag of some kind when away for the weekend or on vacation. You can get all of the details on it right here.

Need a new electric toothbrush as well? We also have a great deal live on the Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush at the 2022 Amazon low. This one brings some tech to the party with the LED smart ring, Bluetooth connectivity, a travel case, and more. You can take a closer look in our previous coverage alongside some even more affordable suggestions.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 features:

Up to 180% more effective than floss for healthier gums.

QUAD STREAM TIP – Creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between the teeth and along the gum line.

PULSE WAVE TECHNOLOGY – Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.

WHISPER QUIET DESIGN – Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

