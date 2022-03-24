Waterpik’s home and travel-ready cordless water flosser hits 2022 low at $26.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Water Flosser for $26.49 shipped. Regularly $36 and currently fetching as much as $40 at Walmart, this is at least 25% off the going rate, the best price we have tracked since Black Friday, and within $1.50 of the Amazon all-time low. This one uses three AA batteries – we are also tracking some rechargeable models on sale from $58 – to upgrade your at-home or travel oral care system without requiring an outlet or carrying a charger. It has two pressure settings and a 5-ounce reservoir that help to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.” Head below for more details.

The only comparable options out there for less come from lesser-known brands we don’t have much experience with, the best of which appear to be this model. But at $26.50 for a popular full-on powered water flosser from one of the best brands in the space, it is hard to recommend those over today’s lead deal anyway.

As we touched on above, there are also some ongoing deals available on more high-end options with rechargeable batteries built-in. Options from Oral-B, Philips, and Waterpik are still marked down from $58 shipped and you can get all of the details on those offers right here.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with the LED smart ring and the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit at 52% off while you’re at it as well.

Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Water Flosser features:

PORTABLE CONVENIENCE: Cordless Waterpik Water Flosser is designed for travel anywhere, use in the shower, and small bathrooms

CLINICALLY PROVEN: Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50% more effective than string floss for improving gum health – accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA)

1 MINUTE PER DAY: Use 1 minute a day for a cleaner, fresher, healthier mouth. Flow Rate per Minute : 8 Ounces ( 237 ml )

