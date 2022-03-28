SanDisk’s best-in-class 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD hits Amazon low at $140 off

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $559.99 shipped. Regularly $700 like it fetched for just about all of last year, this is up to $140 off the going rate, matching the current B&H sale price, and the best we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low on one of the best portable SSDs out there. As you’ll know from our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the currently $298 2TB model, these robust solutions offer some of the best-in-class portable storage solutions for content creators, drone pilots that need to transfer large video files, and more. With transfer rates at up to 2,000MB/s over USB-C connections (USB 3.2 Gen 2×2-compatible) and a rugged metal build-quality, silicon bumpers, two-meter drop protection, and IP55 water and dust resistance, they are easily some of the most feature-rich solutions on the market. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

Now, if you don’t need the particularly quick 2,000MB/s or just don’t have the gear to support it, the standard model SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a fantastic alternative. It starts at $104.50 for the 500GB model and goes up from there with larger capacities. It is nearly as robust and provides a very respectable up to 1,050MB/s transfer rate to your EDC. 

For something even more affordable, check out the ongoing Amazon all-time low available on the Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive. This one delivers the same up to 1,050MB/s with a shock-resistant design and up to 6-foot drop protection at an even more affordable price. Get a closer look at the features and deal information in our previous coverage right here

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO SSD features:

  • Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.
  • Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

