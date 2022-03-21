Samsung’s Touch SSD brings 1TB and fingerprint security to your EDC at $130 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Fetching as much as $190 for most of 2021, it now carries a regular price closer to $160 at Amazon and Best Buy where it is now matched at $130. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. We also still have the 2TB non-Touch model at the Amazon all-time low of $220 as well. A solid option for your everyday carry, it delivers 2TB of data storage with transfers up to 1,050MB/s that is also a notable compact option in the office or content creation studio. The fingerprint-based security system is a nice touch that has it standout from the SanDisk Extremes of the world and is also provides a shock-resistant design with up to 6-foot drop protection, according to Samsung. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review. More details below. 

If you don’t mind waiting slightly longer for larger data dumps and the like, the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD is a notable notable alternative. You’ll get the same USB-C connectivity here in a tiny palm-sized form-factor for $90 shipped, just with a slower 540MB/s transfer rate. 

For something even more compact, take a look at this ongoing price drop on the PNY 512GB USB-C Flash Drive. This drops your storage capacity in half at $63.50 shipped – a new Amazon all-time low – but it is also even more travel-friendly with a design that can slide right onto your keychain. Get a closer look at what it has to offer in our previous coverage

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

  • Fingerprint Security: Ssd With Fingerprint And Password Security
  • Blazing Fast Storage: Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1 000 Mb/S. Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than Hard Drives
  • Led Status Indicator: The T7 Touch Features An Led Square That Illuminates To Keep You Informed Of What Your Ssd Is Doing At A Glance
  • Built Strong: Shock-Resistant And Withstands Drops From 6Ft

