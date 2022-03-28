mophie 25% off sitewide sale drops new 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger to $112.50, more

Zagg is celebrating spring today by kicking off the week with a new 25% off sitewide sale. Delivering the best pricing of the year across everything, today’s markdowns match previous mentions and come backed by free shipping across the board. Prices will automatically drop at checkout. Our favorite is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112.46. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts since its January launch and matching our previous mention last tracked in a 1-day flash sale. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review before we dive into all the details below.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Included in Zagg’s latest sale is also a collection of other essential accessories for your Apple setup. Ranging from new MagSafe gear to outfit your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset to other multi-device chargers and more, you’ll want to peruse some of the highlights right here. Just remember the 25% discounts apply to nearly everything through the end of the month.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

