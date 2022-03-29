Level Bolt delivers an invisible smart lock with HomeKit at $162.50 (Reg. $199), more

Amazon currently offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $162.40 shipped. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer is the best price of the year at $37 off while delivering the second-best price to date at $15 under our previous mention. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also delivering one of the best prices to date, the Level Lock Smart Lock Touch is currently seeing a sizable discount, too. Currently sitting at $279.60 courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer amounts to over $49 in savings while delivering the second-best price of the year. While not quite as invisible as the lead deal, the Level Touch still packs much of the same HomeKit-centric prowess.

Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt.

Speaking of other notable discounts for your HomeKit setup, Nanoleaf’s new modular Lines lights are currently on sale for the first time. Dropping down to $180 for the 9-piece starter kit, this is a new all-time low and rare chance to save on the brand’s latest release. There’s also some other Nanoleaf discounts on tap as well starting at $60.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

