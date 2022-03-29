Gold Box Greenworks electric pressure deals start at $60, accessories from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of Greenworks electric pressure washers and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $135.99. Down from $200, this is 32% in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention. With spring weather beginning to roll in, this is a great option to actually prepare your patio or outdoor space for the warmer season. Its 2000 PSI output can handle washing off grime and other winter buildup, all while ditching gas and oil in the process. Included in the package are a variery of accessories like various nozels to pair with the oboard detergent tank and more.

Alongside the model we highlighted above, today’s sale also has plenty of additional electric pressure washers to go alongside accessories and the like for getting an existing model into ship shape. Though if you are looking to get in the electric cleaning game for the first time, here are some additional pressure washer highlights:

Though for other gear to complete your environmentally-conscious efforts this spring, go give our Green Deals guide a look to start the week.

Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Heavy-duty household cleaning requires tools that are as serious as you are. This powerful pressure washer delivers up to 2000 PSI and up to 1.2 GPM of cleaning power to effectively remove dirt, grime, and debris. Its compact design allows you to maneuver the unit with ease, and its 25-foot kink resistant hose and 35-foot power cord provides you the reach needed to tackle any cleaning project around the house. Its PWMA certification guarantees trusted performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!