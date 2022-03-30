Bring home some extra 10W Amazon Qi wireless charging pads at $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)

Woot is offering the Amazon Basics 10W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20, it more typically goes for between $15 to $18 at Amazon where it is currently at an all-time low of $13. Today’s offer is also matching our previous mention for the lowest price we can find. While there’s no AC adapter included in the package here, this is a quick and affordable way to land an extra wireless charger or two with an included 4-foot USB-A to USB-C cable. It can deliver 10W of power to Android devices and the expected 7.5W to Apple handsets through thinner cases (providing they aren’t magnetic or metal) alongside a “sleep-friendly” LED indicator. More details below.

A quick look at the $10 and under section on Amazon yields very little alternatives at a lower price point. You will find some no name options for slightly less, but for the most part, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for scoring a quick Qi pad or two.

If you’re looking for something more substantial and feature-rich in the charging category, head right over to today’s fresh batch of Anker Amazon deals. Offers start from $13 Prime shipped and range from MagSafe solutions and car chargers to wall adapters, night stand options, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here. Then go swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for more.

Amazon Basics 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad features:

Take advantage of high-speed charging with an optimized chipset providing 10W charging on LG/Samsung phones and 7.5W charging on iPhones. For best results use a Quick Charger 3.0 adapter (9V/2A) for 10W charging on LG/Samsung phones and 7.5W charging for iPhones, alternatively use a standard charger (5V/2A) for 5W charging.

