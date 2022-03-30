Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, projectors, more from $13

Anker is launching a new mid-week sale today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, discounting a wide range of its popular in-house products. Ranging from its latest MagSafe gear and other smartphone accessories to projectors and more, everything starts at $13 and ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the 6-foot Powerline III USB-C to Lightning Cable at $19.99. Down from $27, this is a new all-time low at 26% off and $1 below the previous discount. Not to mention, one of the first markdowns to date overall. Coming in a variety of colors, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market and back that with a soft yet touch silicone exterior. We found that the Lightning cords were well worth the price in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Head below for more.

Anker MagSafe accessories:

Other iPhone and Android essentials:

Anker Nebula projectors:

Don’t forget that earlier in the week we spotted a notable discount on the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds. These are some of our favorite third-party options on the market here at 9to5 and the price cut down to $130 makes them even more eye-catching with $40 in savings attached.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

