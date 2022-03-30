Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Car Charging Vent Mount $16, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Car Charging Vent Mount for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $27 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Designed to magnetically hold your phone in the car, you’ll find that this mount clips to your vehicle’s air vent, making it easy to install. On top of that, when plugged into a compatible adapter, you’ll find up to 15W wireless charging for Android smartphones and up to 7.5W for iPhone, meaning your device will receive power while running GPS and playing music on road trips. Plus, it’s quite sleek and comes in a nice matte white colorway.
Specially designed for iPhone 13/12 series: the magnetic charger for the car mount delivers up to 7.5 W of power for your iPhones. Charge iPhone 13 and 12 series 30% faster than conventional wireless car chargers. It takes less than 3.3 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100%.
Strong Magnetic Hold: Put your iPhone on the magnetic car charger holder and let the safe magnets do the rest. Your iPhones and cases are held securely in place even on uneven roads. Additional vertical magnet provides an even stronger grip and easy alignment. Only compatible with iPhone 13/12, iPhone 13/12 Mini, iPhone 13/12 Pro, iPhone 13/12 Pro Max, and magnetic cases.
