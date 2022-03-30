Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Car Charging Vent Mount $16, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
41% off From $5

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Car Charging Vent Mount for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $27 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Designed to magnetically hold your phone in the car, you’ll find that this mount clips to your vehicle’s air vent, making it easy to install. On top of that, when plugged into a compatible adapter, you’ll find up to 15W wireless charging for Android smartphones and up to 7.5W for iPhone, meaning your device will receive power while running GPS and playing music on road trips. Plus, it’s quite sleek and comes in a nice matte white colorway.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Specially designed for iPhone 13/12 series: the magnetic charger for the car mount delivers up to 7.5 W of power for your iPhones. Charge iPhone 13 and 12 series 30% faster than conventional wireless car chargers. It takes less than 3.3 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100%.

Strong Magnetic Hold: Put your iPhone on the magnetic car charger holder and let the safe magnets do the rest. Your iPhones and cases are held securely in place even on uneven roads. Additional vertical magnet provides an even stronger grip and easy alignment. Only compatible with iPhone 13/12, iPhone 13/12 Mini, iPhone 13/12 Pro, iPhone 13/12 Pro Max, and magnetic cases.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charge...
ESR expands HaloLock lineup with new ESR MagSafe dashbo...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 10W Wireless Char...
April PlayStation Plus FREE games: SpongeBob SquarePant...
Save 33% on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset
Easy breakfasts await with BELLA’s 7-Egg Cooker a...
9to5Toys Daily: March 30, 2022 – Apple MagSafe Leathe...
Save up to 20% off Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3/Pro 3 Ultra
Load more...
Show More Comments