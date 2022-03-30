Pair your new green iPhone 13 with Apple’s Find My leather MagSafe wallet at $48

Amazon currently offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My for $47.99 shipped in Sequoia Green. Normally fetching $59, which is what you’ll pay for the other styles right now, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Whether you just picked up Apple’s all-new green iPhone 13 series colorway or want to finally see what one of the more unique MagSafe accessories brings to the table, the official leather wallet is worth a look with today’s discount attached. Just refreshed last fall, this new version stands itself apart from the original with the newfound Find My location tracking features to complement the same leather build and magnetic design as before. See how that Find My support pays off in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

Save even more by looking into this offering from CASETiFY instead. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s new MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Over in our Apple guide this week, you’ll find a wide range of discounts now that we’ve made it to Wednesday. Ranging from clearance sales on now previous-generation iPadOS devices as well as companion accessories, you’ll want to shop everything on tap right here.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

