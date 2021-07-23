Tested: CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet delivers first-party form and function without the Apple tax

Apple’s MagSafe wallet entered last year as one of the more exciting iPhone 12 accessories, but was of course paired with a premium price tag to match. The folks at CASETiFY are now looking to deliver much of the same form factor but with a faux leather build that doesn’t skimp out on the quality. Now we’re taking a hands-on look at the new accessory to see if the trade-offs are worth the more affordable price tag. Head below for all of the details on the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Hands-on with the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet

As one of the brand’s first MagSafe accessories, the new CASETiFY Wallet arrives with a faux leather build comprised of 50% recycled materials. It’ll magnetically snap right onto the back of your iPhone 12 series device and arrives with room for two ID or bank cards. You’ll also have a choice between three different styles, including a black, latte, and light pink finishes.

CASETiFY is also known for the customization of its lineup of cases, and those same ways to personalize your accessory carry over to its new MagSafe Wallet, too. The main thing is that you can add some text in a variety of colors or fonts, which lets you add your name, some initials, or really anything else you can think of.

Entering with a $40 price tag, the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet arrives with a more affordable price tag than Apple’s in-house version. But are the trade-offs worth the savings? That’s what we’re diving in to check out.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Our built-in shield protects credit cards from any magnetic damage. Plus, the cases are RFID-proof. Take that, hackers.

Our sleek, slim design makes sliding the case in your pocket easy. Hold up to two cards at a time.

Our products are made with recycled materials and printed with eco-friendly ink. We also use 100% recyclable packaging.

9to5Toys’ Take

After testing out arguably the bulkiest iPhone 12 MagSafe wallet on the market with the Twelve South BookBook, I then moved onto the brand’s more sleek SurfacePad. To complete the journey from thick to thin, I’m now checking out an accessory at the complete other end of the spectrum, the MagSafe Wallet from CASETiFY, to see if a lightweight design is really all it’s cracked up to be.

And the long and short of it is, absolutely. Now, that’s not to say that I ultimately prefer the snap-on design to the folio from the SurfacePad, but there are plenty of perks here from CASETiFY’s option for those who do find that form factor to be the right move.

One of the things that surprised me the most on here was just how good the strength of the built-in magnets were. Most third-party MagSafe accessories have a reputation for not being as good as the in-house offerings. It’s what I’ve found to be true in previous Tested with 9to5Toys reviews, and something I was expecting to rear its ugly head yet again. But to defy the trend, CASETiFY has delivered a MagSafe accessory that’s just as reliable at staying put as you’d expect from an Apple-branded solution. Which considering the accessory will likely hold IDs or credit cards, is a really big deal.

Despite being more affordable than Apple’s first-party offering, the CASETiFY MagSafe wallet manages to deliver a pretty premium build. Everything has a solid feel to it, and the stitching around the edge certainly adds a nice touch to the form. Sure, it isn’t leather, but the quality is quite high nonetheless.

On the same note, it not being made of leather may very well be one of the bigger selling points of the CASETiFY MagSafe wallet. Relying on recycled materials is definitely going to be a perk for many, and the fact that this doesn’t come as a downgrade to the quality is pretty commendable.

All that’s to say, you’re getting quite a compelling package with the latest from CASETiFY even without going with the first-party offering. And despite clocking in at a notably more affordable price tag than Apple’s version, it still delivers much of the expected premium form and function.

