April PlayStation Plus FREE games: SpongeBob SquarePants, Hood Outlaws, and Slay the Spire

The April PlayStation Plus free games have been announced. After Sony unveiled the new PlayStation Plus service set for launch this summer, we now know what games current subscribers will be taking home for free next month. March’s titles are still up for grabs, including Ghost of Tsushima Legends, Sonic Racing, and more, but be sure to head below for additional details and a closer look at the April lineup.

April PlayStation Plus free games

You’ve got until Monday, April 4 to scoop up March’s Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends for your game library. Starting the following day on April 5, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to grab free copies of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire. As always, these games will remain in your game library for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership is active.

The card game-meets-roguelike Slay the Spire typically fetches $25 on PSN while PvP medieval heist title Hood: Outlaws & Legends goes for $20. Arguably next month’s highlight title, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, goes for $25 in physical form on Amazon with a regular $30 digital price on PSN. All three titles will be FREE starting early next month.

And here’s a quick note from Sony on the PS Plus Collection:

Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11. Add the game to your game library before then to continue to access it while you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new upcoming PlayStation Plus tiers – it appears as though the monthly free game library will remain – and details on both the latest and upcoming PS5 system updates.

SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom features:

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on! GAME FEATURES – Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills – Thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots

