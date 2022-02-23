March PlayStation Plus FREE games: Ghost of Tsushima Legends, Sonic Racing, and more

After giving us our fist look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset, Sony has now unveiled the March PlayStation Plus FREE games. This month brings Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner to the free game library alongside a bonus title, the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends expansion. All of these games will go live starting on March 1, 2022 and you can get more details below.

March PlayStation Plus FREE games

February’s PS Plus free games are still live from now through the February 28, 2022, so be sure to scoop them up while you still can. As always, you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to redeem the freebies and they will remain part of your library for as long your membership is active.

The March PlayStation Plus FREE games lineup is quite a notable one with the Ark: Survival Evolved MMO survival experience joining Sonic’s cart racer and the fast-paced cyberpunk Ghostrunner title, but the real highlight is the bonus Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offer.

We typically only get three freebies these days, but Sony is throwing in the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends expansion next month. Regularly $20 on its own or FREE for owners of the base game, this is essentially a multiplayer take on the gorgeous open-world Sucker Punch created in its samurai-meets-ninja epic. You can learn more about the experience in our launch coverage right here.

If you need a refresh, we are also still tracking 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships down at $43 with free digital delivery from the usual $60. And here are all of today’s best console game deals.

More on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends:

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an online co-op multiplayer experience* inspired by Japanese mythology. Choose from four classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin – and play with friends or via online matchmaking in two-player story missions, four-player survival missions or the new Rivals Mode.

