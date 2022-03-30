Bitty Boomers Star Wars Bluetooth Speakers on sale from $14: R2, Grogu, Darth Vader, more

May the 4th might still be over a month away, but Amazon is already gearing up to celebrate a galaxy far, far away by rolling out a series of Star Wars Bitty Boomers discounts. Starting at $13.99 each, today’s deals are all down from the usual $20 price tags depending on the model and ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from styles featuring iconic characters from Darth Vader to Grogu and Mando, these compact Bitty Boomers speakers all rock unique designs inspired by Star Wars icons. Each one packs 4-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5 capabilities while resting within the palm of your hand. While it’s not going to replace one of those room-filling speakers, I’ve been using one of these for more casual listening and am surprised by just how loud the Grogu one I have can get without distorting the audio. Head below for a full rundown of the discounts.

Star Wars Bitty Boomers on sale:

Or just ditch the Star Wars designs altogether and go with this more portable and even waterproof solution from JBL. Its Flip 5 speaker has just dropped to the best price of the year following a 24% discount. Currently sitting at $99, this one packs a 12-hour battery alongside IPX7 water-resistance to have you ready for all those upcoming summer parties.

Impossibly tiny, unbearably cute, with out-of-this-galaxy sound. Bitty Boomers are ultra-portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. Don’t be fooled, what they lack in size, they make up for with clear, powerful, room filling sound. Designed with portability in mind, take Bitty Boomers on every journey. Standing at 2″ tall, they can easily be placed in a pocket, gym bag, purse, etc.

