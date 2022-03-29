Rock out with JBL’s waterproof Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at its 2022 low price of $99 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $99 shipped. Recently listed for as much as $130 but more regularly sitting in the $110 price point, this discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2022 so far. Featuring a 4,800mAh battery, you can expect upwards of 12 hours of audio playback on a single charge. The 44mm drivers output 20 watts for “booming bass in a compact package.” This portable speaker is perfect for your pool parties with its IPX7 waterproof design. Coming in many colors, you can choose the best fit for you. Using PartyBoost, you can pair two compatible speakers for a true stereo experience, or connect more for even more sound. The build quality is designed to “keep the Flip 5 safe while you let loose in the great outdoors.” Keep reading for more.

While the design of the Flip 5 is such that it can take some bumps and drops, you may want to get some additional protection. PAIYULE has its Silicone Cover for JBL Flip 5 listed for $11. This cover slips onto the speaker and provides some extra bump and drop protection. Alongside this extra security, you can attach a shoulder strap to the cover to make it easier to transport the speaker around. The co2CREA Hard Travel Case for Flip 5 can also be had for $18. This case can carry the speaker and charging cord while not using the speaker.

Be sure to stop by our roundup of today’s deals on smartphone accessories starting at $8.50. The featured product today is the Amazon Basics 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand which can be had for $9. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this charger in 2022. You can also check out our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for the latest deals. Finally, check out the Lionel Pennslyvania Flyer Freight Train set with Bluetooth for $192. You can control the train using your voice with the Lionel app as well as make announcements over the train speakers.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice of 11 vibrant colors

