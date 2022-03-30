Refresh your coffee grinder from just over $21 with various models up to 36% off (New lows)

We have spotted some notable deals on coffee grinders today starting from just over $21. First up, liment US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the SHARDOR Electric Coffee Grinder for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $33 before dropping to closer to $30 in 2022, this is a new Amazon all-time low at up to 36% off the going rate. Featuring a removable dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl, not only can it make short work of your coffee beans but it also works as a spice and nut grinder for meal preparations. It ships with the aforementioned 2-blade cup, a coffee scoop with cleaning brush, and an extended 2-year warranty. More deals and details below. 

More Coffee Grinder deals:

Then go head over to our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen upgrades with solid discounts attached. This morning saw a solid 1-day deal go live on the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry air fryer at $60. Now among the most affordable options in the category, this is $40 off the going rate and the best price we can find for a notable 8quart option. 

SHARDOR Coffee Grinder features:

  • Grinding Coarse or Fine Coffee Beans as you Please Just by simply pressing the lid for different seconds to get coarse or fine coffee powder.
  • Rapid Grinding High power with 20000-24000 r/min allows you to get your desired coffee powder within 8-15 seconds.
  • Dishwasher Safe The stainless steel cups can be removed from the base. The removable cups are dishwasher safe and easy to clean as well.
  • Multipurpose Use the small counter top grinding machine as a grain mill grinder in the kitchen, a nut grinder, a pepper grinder, a salt grinder or an all purpose spice grinder.

