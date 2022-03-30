Refresh your coffee grinder from just over $21 with various models up to 36% off (New lows)

We have spotted some notable deals on coffee grinders today starting from just over $21. First up, liment US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the SHARDOR Electric Coffee Grinder for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $33 before dropping to closer to $30 in 2022, this is a new Amazon all-time low at up to 36% off the going rate. Featuring a removable dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl, not only can it make short work of your coffee beans but it also works as a spice and nut grinder for meal preparations. It ships with the aforementioned 2-blade cup, a coffee scoop with cleaning brush, and an extended 2-year warranty. More deals and details below.

More Coffee Grinder deals:

Then go head over to our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen upgrades with solid discounts attached. This morning saw a solid 1-day deal go live on the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry air fryer at $60. Now among the most affordable options in the category, this is $40 off the going rate and the best price we can find for a notable 8quart option.

SHARDOR Coffee Grinder features:

Grinding Coarse or Fine Coffee Beans as you Please Just by simply pressing the lid for different seconds to get coarse or fine coffee powder.

Rapid Grinding High power with 20000-24000 r/min allows you to get your desired coffee powder within 8-15 seconds.

Dishwasher Safe The stainless steel cups can be removed from the base. The removable cups are dishwasher safe and easy to clean as well.

Multipurpose Use the small counter top grinding machine as a grain mill grinder in the kitchen, a nut grinder, a pepper grinder, a salt grinder or an all purpose spice grinder.

