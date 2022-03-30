Don’t pay a fortune for an 8-qt. air fryer, Chefman’s TurboFry is now $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a solid $40 price drop, one of the most affordable 8-quart models out there from a trusted brand, and the best price we can find. It is also now matching the Amazon all-time low. While it might not be a Ninja or an Instant brand model, it is nearly as feature-rich, crisps the fries up much the same, and comes in at a far more affordable price – Ninja’s 4-quart without the viewing window goes for $100. It carries four preset cooking options for “golden-brown French fries, crispy fried chicken, tender meat, and delicate fish,” alongside an LED shake reminder and simple top-mounted touch control panel. More details below.

As we alluded to above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an 8-quart model from a good name brand for under $60 right now, or from anyone for that matter. But if you can do with a smaller option, this 4.2-quart model from Ultrean is quite popular and sells for $50 shipped on Amazon right now. Clearly not quite as a good a value as today’s lead deal, but if you don’t need the larger 8-quart, it is a solid option.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking gear deals. The Vitamix FoodCycler is now at the lowest price of the year and Amazon launched a large kitchen sale yesterday with solid price drops on a wide range of essentials and small accessories with deals starting from $4.50 Prime shipped. You can get a closer look at the offers in our roundup right here.

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer features:

FAMILY-SIZED FRYING: Create delicious weeknight meals for the whole family in one convenient air frying pro. The Chefman TurboFry Touch is your key to creating healthier dinners, delicious lunches, satisfying sides, and even crispy reheated leftovers.

EASY VIEWING: Keep an eye on dinner using the extra-large viewing window and bright interior light. Use the advanced digital display, with unique placement on the top of the airfryer, you can control your cooking and monitor results without ever taking your eyes off of your ingredients.

COOKING PRESETS: Serve your favorite fried meals in an instant with 4 one-touch cooking presets.

