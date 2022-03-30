ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at 2022 low of $70 (Save $25)

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $95, today’s offer is $7 under the previous discount from our January mention earlier in the year while marking a new 2022 low at $25 off. HomeKit Secure Video support into your smart home, ecobee’s camera delivers 1080p feeds alongside all of the cloud storage and privacy benefits like end-to-end encryption offered by Apple’s standard. That’s on top of motion detection features, a 180-degree field of view, and 2-way audio. While it will work alone by pairing right to your Wi-Fi, the SmartCamera can also integrate with the greater ecobee ecosystem, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As noted above, the SmartCamera can pair with other ecobee accessories for added security functionality. Luckily, right now you can also save on a pair of the ecobee SmartSensor for $59.99 at Amazon. Down from the usual $80 going rate, you’re saving 25% and marking the best price to date. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window.

Another notable addition to your HomeKit setup for some added peace of mind would have to be the Level Bolt Smart Lock at $162.50. This invisible smart home upgrade installs into your front door with hardly a clue that you’ve just upgraded to a smart lock. It rocks Siri support right out of the box and pairs with another ongoing discount on the more premium Level Smart Lock Touch at $49 off.

ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera features:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

