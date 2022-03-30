ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at 2022 low of $70 (Save $25)

Blair Altland -
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
Reg. $95 $70

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $95, today’s offer is $7 under the previous discount from our January mention earlier in the year while marking a new 2022 low at $25 off. HomeKit Secure Video support into your smart home, ecobee’s camera delivers 1080p feeds alongside all of the cloud storage and privacy benefits like end-to-end encryption offered by Apple’s standard. That’s on top of motion detection features, a 180-degree field of view, and 2-way audio. While it will work alone by pairing right to your Wi-Fi, the SmartCamera can also integrate with the greater ecobee ecosystem, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As noted above, the SmartCamera can pair with other ecobee accessories for added security functionality. Luckily, right now you can also save on a pair of the ecobee SmartSensor for $59.99 at Amazon. Down from the usual $80 going rate, you’re saving 25% and marking the best price to date. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window. 

Another notable addition to your HomeKit setup for some added peace of mind would have to be the Level Bolt Smart Lock at $162.50. This invisible smart home upgrade installs into your front door with hardly a clue that you’ve just upgraded to a smart lock. It rocks Siri support right out of the box and pairs with another ongoing discount on the more premium Level Smart Lock Touch at $49 off.

ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera features:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

