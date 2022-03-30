HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI + SD support falls to $13 shipped (Reg. $27)

If you’re tired of lacking necessary ports on your MacBook, iPad, or Windows computer, then it’s time to bring them back. HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub does just that for a nice and budget-friendly price of $13 shipped at RAVPower when you use an item-specific promo code. Delivering three USB 3.0 ports, 4K30/1080p60 HDMI, SD, and USB-C charging passthrough, this hub is perfect to keep in your bag for getting on-the-go work done. It normally costs $27, and we have all the details on how you can save below the fold.

Currently on sale for $13 when you use the coupon code DNLU01 at checkout, HooToo’s USB-C hub is made to match your MacBook’s aesthetics with the silver aluminum design. It also fully works even with Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros without blocking the MagSafe port, thanks to the use of a cord instead of side-mount design. On top of that, you don’t have to provide power to this dock making it even better for portable setups.

However, you could save some cash when picking up a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-C to USB-A adapters on Amazon. While they don’t offer quite as many functions as today’s lead deal, for just $8 you can easily adapt two different USB-A devices to work with your new MacBook Pro.

Don’t forget that HYPER’s 11-in-1 USB-C hub is currently on sale for $50, which you’d normally pay $120 at Amazon for, making now a solid time to pick up this versatile adapter.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

6-in-1 USB-C Hub: Designed for MacBook and other Type-C laptops, this USB-C expansion hub includes 6 ports (3 USB 3.0 ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 PD charging port, and 1 SD card reader slot), with power connection via the USB-C port

