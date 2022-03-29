HYPER offers up to 58% off its MacBook 11-in-1 USB-C Hub and 8K 60Hz HDMI adapter from $40

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesHyper
58% off From $40

HYPER is now offering some notable price drops on USB-C hubs and I/O adapters for MacBook users. First up, we are tracking a massive deal on its HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub that knocks it down to $49.99 shipped. Regularly $130 and typically fetching $120 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $98, today’s deal is more than 58% off the next best price and the lowest total we can find. This hub expands a single USB-C jack on your MacBook with Gigbit Ethernet, HDMI 4K30Hz, three USB-A ports, USB-C Power Delivery (60W), 3.5mm audio, some classic VGA and Mini DisplayPort connections, plus more. It also sports that matching aluminum enclosure HYPER is known for. Head below for a solid offer on its HDMI adapter. 

For folks that just need some solid video connectivity, HYPER is also offering its HYPERDRIVE USB-C to 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz HDMI Adapter at $39.99 shipped. This one is regularly $50, has never dropped below $45 at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Just as the name suggests, it delivers 8K 60Hz HDR (or 4K 144Hz) video pass through via your MacBook’s USB-C jack in a similar aluminum enclosure with a silicone thermal cover “to protect the hub from getting hot.”

Alongside deal on the M1 MacBook-ready UGREEN USB-C hubs from $16, we are also still tracking notable price drops on the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub. This is only the second discount we have tracked since launching earlier in 2022 and a great chance to score the latest from Twelve South’s hub lineup. Get a closer look and more information on the specs in our previous coverage

HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Keep Your Legacy Devices Connect your legacy accessories with your modern USB-C device. Crystal Clear 4K HDR Video Output + 4K Mini DisplayPort Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection. Fast and Reliable Ethernet Get the most reliable and fast internet connection for work, play, and video conferencing. Quick-Charge with 60W USB-C Power Delivery Charge while you work or play, with USB-C pass-through charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Hyper

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on UGREEN M1 MacBook USB-C Hubs from $16
Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub for Mac starting from $85...
Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees first ...
Samsung’s 120Hz The Frame 4K TVs see deep price drops...
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale takes up to 50%...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Jumanji, Card Hog...
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirme...
WORKPRO DIY tools and more from $7.50: 20V Drill/Driver...
Load more...
Show More Comments