HYPER offers up to 58% off its MacBook 11-in-1 USB-C Hub and 8K 60Hz HDMI adapter from $40

HYPER is now offering some notable price drops on USB-C hubs and I/O adapters for MacBook users. First up, we are tracking a massive deal on its HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub that knocks it down to $49.99 shipped. Regularly $130 and typically fetching $120 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $98, today’s deal is more than 58% off the next best price and the lowest total we can find. This hub expands a single USB-C jack on your MacBook with Gigbit Ethernet, HDMI 4K30Hz, three USB-A ports, USB-C Power Delivery (60W), 3.5mm audio, some classic VGA and Mini DisplayPort connections, plus more. It also sports that matching aluminum enclosure HYPER is known for. Head below for a solid offer on its HDMI adapter.

For folks that just need some solid video connectivity, HYPER is also offering its HYPERDRIVE USB-C to 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz HDMI Adapter at $39.99 shipped. This one is regularly $50, has never dropped below $45 at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Just as the name suggests, it delivers 8K 60Hz HDR (or 4K 144Hz) video pass through via your MacBook’s USB-C jack in a similar aluminum enclosure with a silicone thermal cover “to protect the hub from getting hot.”

Alongside deal on the M1 MacBook-ready UGREEN USB-C hubs from $16, we are also still tracking notable price drops on the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub. This is only the second discount we have tracked since launching earlier in 2022 and a great chance to score the latest from Twelve South’s hub lineup. Get a closer look and more information on the specs in our previous coverage.

HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Keep Your Legacy Devices Connect your legacy accessories with your modern USB-C device. Crystal Clear 4K HDR Video Output + 4K Mini DisplayPort Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection. Fast and Reliable Ethernet Get the most reliable and fast internet connection for work, play, and video conferencing. Quick-Charge with 60W USB-C Power Delivery Charge while you work or play, with USB-C pass-through charging.

