The ROCCAT Kone XP gaming mouse offers 15 programmable buttons and a 19K DPI sensor

Today, ROCCAT announced its latest Kone XP ergonomic PC gaming mouse with a slew of great features for your desk setup. Coming in with 15 programmable buttons that have 29 assignable functions, you’ll find that this mouse is quite customizable to suit the needs of many game genres. So, what all is the sub-$100 ROCCAT Kone XP capable of? Let’s take a closer look.

The ROCCAT Kone XP is extremely customizable and features Easy-Shift[+] technology

ROCCAT’s latest Kone XP gaming mouse is quite feature-packed for its sub-$100 price point. You’ll find 15 programmable buttons which can map to 29 various functions and can even be customized without additional software. You can simply hold the Easy-Shift[+] button to remap hotkeys, macros, multimedia controls, and more.

On top of that, the Kone XP delivers a 19,000 DPI sensor based on its Owl-Eye technology and the mouse utilizes the Titan Optical Switches for buttons. When it comes to movement, the Kone XP is a bit heavy at 104 grams but the heat-treated pure PTFE skates and PhantomFlex cable gives a “near-wireless feel for smooth coasting across desktops.”

The multi-button design also allows for ergonomics even when used right- or left-handed. On top of that, there are 22 LED lights and eight “pipelines” with the translucent shell to further push ROCCAT’s AIMO illumination engine and synchronization with the brand’s other peripherals. It can reproduce 16.8 million colors and even delivers the brand’s “innovative” 4D Krystal Wheel which diffuses RGB illumination through a “smoky transparent design” to give a unique lighting effect.

You can buy the ROCCAT Kone XP gaming mouse for $89.99 at Amazon in both white and black colorways, and it’s already shipping to customers starting today.

9to5Toys’ take

Being a wired mouse, the ROCCAT Kone XP is a bit heavy for my liking – over 100g is pretty beefy without being able to configure it, especially at the near-$100 price point. You’ll find that for its weight, though, it’s quite feature-packed, making it a great choice for those looking to have plenty of programmable buttons at their fingertips without using an MMO-style mouse, though that’s my preferred design.

Overall, I think the Kone XP is a solid launch for ROCCAT and will help them bolster their product lineup with a wide variety of mice which can be used in many different scenarios. So, if you’re in the market for a mouse that’s extremely customizable, a little on the heavy side, and doesn’t have a 12-button pad on it? Well, the ROCCAT Kone XP could be the perfect fit.

