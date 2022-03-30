ROLI unveils the next generation of its brilliant touch expressive Seaboard music controller

Today the folks at ROLI are finally introducing the new Seaboard – the next generation of its brilliant expressive 5D touch music controller known as the Seaboard Rise 2. These kinds of instruments, limited as they are, can be a real treat to play and are subsequently quite expensive. The ROLI Seaboard Blocks device that released way back in 2017– a personal favorite of mine we had a chance to go hands-on with for review and something I still use to this day – brought all of this into a price range for the rest of us and has since become very hard to get your hands on at retail. And now, after what feels like an eternity, it’s finally time for ROLI to unveil the next generation Seaboard, unfortunately this one isn’t nearly as affordable. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Seaboard Rise 2.

The new Seaboard has arrived!

Leveraging the wonderful world of MPE (Multidimensional Polyphonic Expression) that came to forefront in MIDI-based music expression over the last several years, the orignal lineup of Seaboards ushered in a new way to interact with virtual instruments. Players can glide, slide, press, lift, and strike the soft-rubbery playing surface setting off a chain of preprogrammed parameter changes in MPE instruments allowing for everything from subtle polyphonic pitch bends and runs to drastic alterations of the sound in a natural and musical way.

ROLI’s new Seaboard Rise 2 takes all of this into a next generation, some 5 years after its affordable BLOCKS model made its initial appearance:

Here’s a closer look and some of the new specs on the Seaboard Rise 2:

Discover infinite possibilities with Seaboard RISE 2, a keyboard designed for limitless exploration of sound. Re-engineered from the multi-award-winning original to be more intuitive and powerful than ever before, RISE 2 is the new pinnacle of musical expression. On a piano keyboard you control sound in just one way: the force of strike on each key. On the soft, silicone surface of Seaboard RISE 2, you’ll shape sound with 5 intuitive movements. Discover how 5 Dimensions of Touch can instantly elevate your performances through the most simple of gestures Play with confidence on a tactile, continuous 49-key surface designed for complete self-expression.

More accessible to keyboard players than ever before, the Keywave2 design refines the revolutionary shape of the original Seaboard surface with wider keys and honed edges. Embossed ridges let you accurately feel every key — and feel your music. Adjust the responsiveness of the Press, Glide and Slide dimensions of touch on the fly with Touch Faders. Minimize the controls and RISE 2 responds like a piano keyboard. Or turn them up for maximum expression. You can even adjust macros for each preset as you play with the XY Touchpad.

Pre-orders are now live $1,399 if you’re quick.

And here’s our hands-on review of the original Seaboard BLOCKS model.

