Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra refurb Android smartphones now up to $410 off, today only

Today only, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphone sale. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. Delivering a series of previous-generation handsets, the Galaxy S21 series are some of the more notable inclusions and the Galaxy S21 5G is the highlight amongst them from $499.99. Available in more styles than last time around, this is the second-best price to date from the original $800 going rate at $300 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 that just dropped earlier in the year, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs plenty of flagship-caliber specs. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty, too. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, there are also a collection of other Samsung Android smartphones up for grabs right here. As we noted above, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are easy highlights and the other two devices in the lineup are also discounted.

Regardless of which smartphone you end up with, be sure to go check out all of the best deals on apps and games to load up your handset in our latest roundup. Delivering some marked down digital add-ons for the Android experience and even some freebies, everything is up for grabs right here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

