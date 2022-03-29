Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, City Destructor, Mind Games Pro, more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now organized down below alongside offers on Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart home bundles at up to $80 off. Today’s collection is highlighted by price drops on titles like Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, City Destructor HD, PUK, A-2481, Mind Games Pro, and much more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the Hisense H8 4K ULED Android TVs, todays best Android-friendly deals are headlined by Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart home bundles starting at $110 and with up to $80 in savings to be had. Be sure to swing by our Google deal hub for more, than check out some of today’s add-on offers including Logitech’s stylish POP Keys wireless keyboard at a new all-time low and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Among Us under $4 or Crewmate Edition from $22, much more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Package Inc.:

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools. As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?

