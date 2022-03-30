Vitamix’s FoodCycler composter delivers fertilizer for the garden at a 2022 low of $285 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $284.99 shipped. This one goes for $400 directly from Vitamix where it is currently on sale for $325and more recently sells in the $350 range at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to $115 off the regular price tag, $15 under our previous mention from earlier this year, and the best price we can find. It is also matched at Best Buy for today only. This is an “odorless” indoor food composting solution that looks to make the process more convenient than ever, negating the need to jump outside to a more traditional option. Not only can it reduce overall food waste by “up to 90%” and help you to have a positive influence on the environment, it effectively transforms table scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more. More details below.

Now if you don’t mind running out to the garden or backyard to handle your composting, this 18.5-gallon Miracle-Gro model will do the trick nicely. Not only is it far more inexpensive at $71 shipped, but it will also help to reduce your carbon footprint much the same alongside providing useable fertilizer for your outdoor crops and flowers this spring and summer.

Speaking of Vitamix, yesterday we spotted a notable price drop on one of its most affordable pro-grade blenders. Now down an additional $50, you can get a closer look at the Vitamix ONE in our deal coverage right here. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on household items, essentials, cooking gear, and more.

Vitamix FoodCycler features:

Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours

2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones

Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%

Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power

Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!