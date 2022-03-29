Go pro for less: Vitamix’s most affordable blender is now $50 off via Amazon at $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix ONE Blender for $200.26 shipped. Regularly $250, this is nearly $50 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon low outside of a brief $190 holiday offer, and the lowest total we can find. This is one of the most affordable pro-grade Vitamix blenders out there and a great chance to score it for even less. However, it still has more than enough “power to blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts.” It ships with a 32-ounce BPA-free container alongside an included tamper setup that joins its “simple-to-use” single dial control center. Rated 4+ stars directly from Vitamix where it sells for $250 and you’ll find even more details down below.

If you’re cooking and cocktail projects don’t need something this high-end, despite it being on the more affordable side of the Vitamix lineup, this Ninja BL610 will likely do the trick at less than half the price. It has an even larger blending jar and sells for $90 shipped at Amazon right now.

For something even more versatile, check out this ongoing deal we have on Ninja’s Compact Kitchen System. Not only will it take care of all your typical blending tasks, but it is also a food processor and can even mix dough for baking projects. Head over to our previous coverage for a closer look and our home goods hub for even more.

Vitamix ONE Blender features:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!