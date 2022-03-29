Go pro for less: Vitamix’s most affordable blender is now $50 off via Amazon at $200 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsVitamix
Reg. $250 $200

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix ONE Blender for $200.26 shipped. Regularly $250, this is nearly $50 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon low outside of a brief $190 holiday offer, and the lowest total we can find. This is one of the most affordable pro-grade Vitamix blenders out there and a great chance to score it for even less. However, it still has more than enough “power to blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts.” It ships with a 32-ounce BPA-free container alongside an included tamper setup that joins its “simple-to-use” single dial control center. Rated 4+ stars directly from Vitamix where it sells for $250 and you’ll find even more details down below. 

If you’re cooking and cocktail projects don’t need something this high-end, despite it being on the more affordable side of the Vitamix lineup, this Ninja BL610 will likely do the trick at less than half the price. It has an even larger blending jar and sells for $90 shipped at Amazon right now. 

For something even more versatile, check out this ongoing deal we have on Ninja’s Compact Kitchen System. Not only will it take care of all your typical blending tasks, but it is also a food processor and can even mix dough for baking projects. Head over to our previous coverage for a closer look and our home goods hub for even more. 

Vitamix ONE Blender features:

  • Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.
  • Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.
  • 32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.
  • Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.
  • One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vitamix

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s versatile Compact Kitchen System can crus...
Spring cleaning air purifier deals have arrived from $3...
This 1080p webcam with privacy cover falls to lowest pr...
Saumsung Neo G9 Monitor sees new low of $1,901
Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Stanmore II speaker hits...
Automate your lights to save on electricity with Sengle...
AKAI’s MPK Mini Play MIDI keyboard hits new Amazo...
Belkin launches BOGO 50% off sale on AirPlay 2 adapters...
Load more...
Show More Comments