This $2,400 Atmos sound bar with AirPlay 2 has a rotatable center channel Orb speaker

Devialet’s Dione sound bar is the brand’s “acoustic engineering applied to home cinema.” It packs 5.1.2-channels of Dolby Atmos audio, and even features an integrated subwoofer for an all-in-one design. There’s also an orb in the middle of the sound bar that can be repositioned and rotated as needed, but does that make it worth $2,400? Let’s dive in and take a closer look.

Devialet’s Dione sound bar has 17 high-end drivers for an all-in-one experience

We’ll start with the obvious: this is an expensive sound bar. You can get full 9.2.4-channel systems for less money, so what makes the Devialet Dione special?

Devialet is known for high-end audio experiences, and it is now bringing that to your home theater. The Dione is aimed to be your all-in-one audio experience at home, delivering 5.1.2-channels of Dolby Atmos in a single sleek package. It uses SPACE technology which is a patented algorithm that “upscales any mono or stereo signal” into a 5.1.2-channel Atmos experience, which is “all-enveloping, multi-layered, deeply immersive” according to Devialet.

There are four different modes to choose from with the Dione as well. This includes Movie Mode, which converts mono or stereo content into Atmos-enabled experiences. Spatial Mode is a “layer-sound setting” that allows you to enjoy music and content played through online sources the best possible. Voice Mode is for voice-forward content, like podcasts, news, and other. However, there’s a dedicated Music Mode that’s built to disable spatialization and reproduces a stereo setup so you can experience your favorite tracks how they were meant to be played.

What makes the Devialet Dione really special, though, is the central channel. It’s an Orb. That can rotate. Yep, pretty odd, but also kinda genius. The Orb is designed to allow the Devialet Dione to “adapt mechanically and acoustically” to how you have the sound bar set up, whether mounted on a wall or placed atop an entertainment center, as these two positions drastically can chance how something sounds.

For inputs, the Devialet Dione is also quite stacked with eARC/ARC HDMI and CEC that allows you to hook up almost anything and have it work out of the box with no bandwidth limitations. It’s also compatible with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, TOSLINK, and more. To get the best experience, there’s even an app to scan your space an “establish an accurate acoustic model of your room,” so it can automatically EQ itself to your space.

All in all, the Devialet Dione is a premium sound bar with a matching price tag of $2,400. Is it worth it? Well, the software and hardware experience sure seem to make it look quite premium when you compare it to other offers on the market.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see premium brands entering the sound bar market with equally feature-packed offerings. Devialet took something that’s pretty common, a sound bar, and built something quite unique into it with the Orb. I’m not quite sure that the Orb itself makes the Dione worth the high asking price along. But, when you consider that there’s a built-in subwoofer, AirPlay 2, and all of the bells and whistles that it comes with. It’s a simple system that (seems) to have everything that one would want in a home theater, so long as you’re willing to stomach the premium price.

