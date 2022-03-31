Moto razr 5G sees first discount of the year at $600 off, more in Android spring sale

Motorola is now launching a new spring smartphone sale across its lineup of unlocked Android handsets. Shipping is free across the board, and Amazon is matching many of the markdowns, too. A particular highlight has to be the Motorola razr 5G 256GB at $799.99 in several styles. Normally fetching $1,400, this one is also matched at Amazon and on sale for the very first time this year. Matching our previous Black Friday mention, this si $600 off and an all-time low.

Harking back to those old school flip phones from the mid-2000s, the second-generation razr smartphone arrives with much the same folding design centered around a 6.2-inch OLED display. That’s alongside 5G connectivity as well as 256GB of onboard storage and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Compared to Samsung’s latest, you’re also getting a larger secondary screen on the outside, as well as a notably more capable 48MP camera sensor at a lower price. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

Also included in today’s Motorola sale are some of the brand’s more affordable handsets. There’s everything from some more modest handsets that give other mid-range smartphones a run for their money with deep discounts attached to ultra-affordable models that are perfect for your teenager’s first device, or really anyone else who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. Just make sure to check out all of the markdowns right here.

We’re also tracking an ongoing launch discount on the latest and greatest from Motorola. Its all-new Edge+ Android smartphone was just announced in the middle of last week and is already on sale at $100 off. That discount brings with it the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC alongside a 6.7-inch 144Hz display and other flagship features. Everything you need to know about locking in the discount is right here.

Motorola razr 5G features:

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.

