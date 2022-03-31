Score Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 with $50 in Amazon credit attached at $689

Amazon is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 128GB model for $689.01 shipped. Normally listed for $700, this discount marks only the third substantial price drop. You can also get a $50 Amazon Credit with code ZXDDSPWVWFRB. The offer to get $50 of Amazon credit ends tonight so be sure to jump on it! The included S Pen allows you to write notes and draw pictures with a pen that “is more responsive than ever.” The 8,000mAh battery can be recharged with fast charging over the USB-C port. While the tablet comes with 128GB of storage built-in, it can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. DeX multitasking allows you to get more work done while also enjoying content. Be sure to check out our hands-on coverage for more about the Galaxy Tab S8.

You’ll want to protect your new tablet with a screen protector. Check out this 2-pack of SPARIN screen protectors for $12. Compared to plastic protectors, tempered glass will more effectively cover the screen and will act as more than a bandaid. This pack of protectors also comes with an alignment frame to help the application. You can also check out the Soke Case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $21.84 with the on-page coupon clipped. It has a slim fit around the tablet and easy access to all buttons. Plus, the S Pen can be stored magnetically.

Today only, check out these Gold Box deals on ASUS laptops, desktops, and Chromebooks starting at $200. The 14-inch CX1 Chromebook can get had for $225 at the lowest price we’ve tracked this year. The OLED version of the Nintendo Switch is going for $335 at the moment. You can also save on games by the What Do You Meme game company from $8, today only. These range from the classic What Do You Meme game to date night-themed games for couples.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 128GB features:

DeX MULTITASKING: Do more on the go with enhanced productivity capabilities, like Samsung DeX and Microsoft 365 integration, that give you a PC experience, wherever you happen to be

PACKED WITH POWER: Galaxy Tab S8 provides powerful performance with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, super fast WiFi 6E*, and all-day battery to get you through your day, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming

ULTRA WIDE CAMERA: Record super clear video in 4K and great photos with an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing; With Galaxy S8, your photography game shines no matter your experience level behind the lens

