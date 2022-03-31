Get your friends together for some party games with deals from $8: What Do You Meme?, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, What Do You Meme’s official Amazon store is offering up to 25% or more off some of its most popular party card and board games alongside a series of expansion packs. One notable price drop is on the What Do You Meme? TikTok Edition at $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, it has more recently been going for around $17 and is now up to 52% off for a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for users 17 and up, it features a series of funny caption and photo cards to pair so you can “meme your fav TikTok creators.” This set includes 300 caption cards, 50 photo cards, an easel, and a QR code on the back of each image so “look up the exact TikTok video that the image card comes from, and explore each Creator’s page.” More deals and details below.

You’ll find all of the rest of today’s party game deals waiting for you right here. there are several different What Do You Meme? editions up for grabs with solid price drops including a series of expansion for folks that are already own a base set alongside other fun and adult drinking games to enjoy with friends and family this year. The deals start from just $8 Prime shipped and are available for today only.

Speaking of games, you’ll find all the best in the usual place, just make sure you check out the new LEGO Bricktales – a physics-based LEGO video game you didn’t know you needed. Then dive into our coverage of the now available Amazon Glow that helps family members connect with the kids through projected games.

What Do You Meme? TikTok Edition features:

Meme Your Fav TikTok Creators: Compete with your friends and family to create the funniest memes. Do this by using one of your dealt caption cards to caption the photo card in each round.

Designed for 17+: This game contains mature content and is designed for ages 17+. Play with 3-20+ friends!

How To Play: Players rotate drawing a TikTok photo card while the rest of the group competes to play the funniest caption card. The rotating judge awards a point to the funniest one.

How To Win: 1 TikTok Photo Card = 1 Point. The player with the most points at the end of the game takes the crown. Pro tip: pick your caption card to match the judge’s sense of humor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!