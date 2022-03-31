ASUS Gold Box up to $205 off: Chromebooks, gaming rigs, convertible laptops, more from $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $205 off ASUS laptops, desktops, and Chromebooks. You can land the ASUS 14-inch CX1 Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $224.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is $45 off the going rate at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked this year. This model sells for over $300 via Walmart and Newegg sellers, for comparison’s sake. It features a full HD NanoEdge display with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, up to 12-hour battery life, a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, microSD card reader, and 64GB of storage space. It runs Chrome OS making for a solid little browsing machine that also works with Google apps and more. Head below for additional deals and details.

Sitting alongside a vast collection of hard drive, SSD, and memory card deals, you’ll find the rest of today’s ASUS Amazon offers on this Gold Box landing page. There is up to $205 off all-in-one ROG Strix gaming PCs, as well as convertible laptops, the ZenBook Duo, and more starting from $200 shipped.

Just be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub for even more notable offers on Windows-based gear, accessories for your battlestation, hubs, and Razer add-ons. The new ROCCAT Kone XP gaming mouse is worth a look and then dig into this Amazon all-time low on Logitech’s G915 TKL wireless mechanical gaming keyboard.

ASUS 14-inch CX1 Chromebook features:

Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

Durable and built to US Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H weighing just 3.2 lbs

64GB eMMC storage and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 Plus Bluetooth 4.2

14 inch Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display

Up to 12-hour battery life (Battery life vary by working conditions)

1x audio jack, 2x USB Type-C (Gen 1) ports, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1), Micro SD Card reader (USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)

