Sun Joe yard tools from $15: Pressure washer, sprinkler, composter, more up to 38% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Sun Joe spring yard tools and accessories to get property in tip top shape this season. One standout is the Sun Joe XTREAM 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $159.99 shipped. Spending most of last year at between $220 and $240, it has more recently dropped down to $200 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with up to $80 in savings. Great for cleaning the car, patio, siding on the house, and plethora of other things around your property, its 13-amp motor generates up to 2200 PSI of power. Other features include the 33.8-ounce foam cannon that can shoot up to 15 feet away, four quick-connect nozzles for “heavy, medium and light duty jobs,” and the included 34-inch spray wand with stainless steel lance. Head below for more Sun Joe deals.

You’ll want to head over to this landing page for even more Sun Joe yard gear. The deals start from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from additional cleaning tools to the brand’s garden tiller, the tumbling composter, its “indestructible” lawn sprinklers, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Then jump over to our Green deals hub for even more ways to bolster your outdoor kit as well as for additional electric-powered toys and gear. We are also tracking a nice selection of Segway scooter and more starting from $493 with up to $310 in savings to be had. Dive into our previous coverage for a closer look.

Sun Joe XTREAM 13-Amp Pressure Washer features:

XTREAM Triple-Action Power: Xtream Foaming, Xtream Cleaning and Xtream Rinsing help you win the war on the grime

XTREAM Rinsing: Powerful 13-amp motor generates up to 2200 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) of pressure and 1.65 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) of flow to rinse all the dirt away

XTREAM Foaming: onboard 33.8 fl oz foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost

