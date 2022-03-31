Sun Joe yard tools from $15: Pressure washer, sprinkler, composter, more up to 38% off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonGreen DealsSun Joe
38% off From $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Sun Joe spring yard tools and accessories to get property in tip top shape this season. One standout is the Sun Joe XTREAM 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $159.99 shipped. Spending most of last year at between $220 and $240, it has more recently dropped down to $200 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with up to $80 in savings. Great for cleaning the car, patio, siding on the house, and plethora of other things around your property, its 13-amp motor generates up to 2200 PSI of power. Other features include the 33.8-ounce foam cannon that can shoot up to 15 feet away, four quick-connect nozzles for “heavy, medium and light duty jobs,” and the included 34-inch spray wand with stainless steel lance. Head below for more Sun Joe deals. 

You’ll want to head over to this landing page for even more Sun Joe yard gear. The deals start from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from additional cleaning tools to the brand’s garden tiller, the tumbling composter, its “indestructible” lawn sprinklers, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here

Then jump over to our Green deals hub for even more ways to bolster your outdoor kit as well as for additional electric-powered toys and gear. We are also tracking a nice selection of Segway scooter and more starting from $493 with up to $310 in savings to be had. Dive into our previous coverage for a closer look. 

Sun Joe XTREAM 13-Amp Pressure Washer features:

  • XTREAM Triple-Action Power: Xtream Foaming, Xtream Cleaning and Xtream Rinsing help you win the war on the grime
  • XTREAM Rinsing: Powerful 13-amp motor generates up to 2200 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) of pressure and 1.65 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) of flow to rinse all the dirt away
  • XTREAM Foaming: onboard 33.8 fl oz foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Sun Joe

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe’s electric pole saw is perfect for spring yar...
RYOBI electric zero turn lawn mower cuts 3 acres per ch...
Ditch gas and oil with this 20V cordless electric leaf ...
Save on a TURBRO Portable Air Conditioner at new low
Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, ...
Enjoy heading outside on Hover-1’s Highlander electri...
Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric mower with bagger falls to...
Massive storage deals now live for Backup Day from $14:...
Load more...
Show More Comments