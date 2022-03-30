Segway Ninebot electric Gokart PRO sees $310 discount in limited-time Wellbots flash sale

Wellbots has kicked off a limited-time flash sale that’s discounting a selection of Segway electric vehicles. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll need to apply code EMAIL10 to cash-in on the savings. Our top pick is the Segway Ninebot Electric Gokart PRO at $1,890. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $310 in savings while beating our previous holiday mention by $9. This is the first discount of 2022 and one of the best prices to date. Geared for riders weighing up to 220lbs, the Ninebot Gokart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23MPH top speeds. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. Head below for more.

Also included in the 1-day flash sale at Wellbots, you’ll find a selection of more traditional electric vehicles from Segway. Including everything from its flagship scooters to more affordable offerings that will have you cruising around town for less, just don’t forget to apply the code noted above.

Though for other gear to complete your environmentally-conscious efforts this spring, go give our Green Deals guide a look to start the week. That notably includes some rare discounts on Jackery’s higher-end Explorer power stations, which are on sale for the first times in 2022 so far.

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO features:

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO is the best performing and most reliable gokart you will find on the market. It’s features are unmatched with a 23 mph top speed along with a 15.5 mile range. Easily adjustable with a height range of 51″ to 75″, it is perfect for kids and adults who want to have fun drifting around and experience go-karting like never before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!