Save on Synology storage packages, QNAP NAS, and more for World Backup Day

It’s World Backup Day and as the hard drive and storage deals pour in to help outfit your setup, so too are markdowns on NAS systems. Ranging from the latest from QNAP at the lowest prices of the year to steep discounts on Synology packages with included storage to get you going out of the box, there are quite a few different options up for grabs through the end of the day. Ideal for solving routine backup woes or setting up your first media server running Plex, below you’ll find all of the World Backup Day NAS deals for a wide range of budgets.

Save on QNAP NAS for World Backup Day

Kicking things off, we have a series of QNAP systems discounted today courtesy of B&H and Amazon. These are some of the more affordable options on the market for those who don’t want to pay the Synology premium, and are now even more affordable.

Synology World Backup Day NAS bundles go live

Alongside the QNAP NAS systems on their own, B&H is also carrying over the savings to a collection of Synology bundles. Taking the guess work out of configuring your own backup or Plex server, these packages include some of Synology’s most popular NAS alongside complementing storage at up to $840 off. There’s everything from more entry-level systems all the way up to enterprise-level NAS build deals that will have you set for World Backup Days well into the future.

Don’t forget that for all of the standalone NAS systems, you’re going to need to bring your own hard drives. So be sure to check out all of the 1-day storage deals live through World Backup Day for complementing your NAS setup. Live through the end of today, you’ll be able to save on a wide range of 3.5mm hard drives to go alongside more portable SSDs with USB-C connectivity and more. Our post right here will continue to have all of the best discounts highlighted in one place.

Or you could just skip having to configure a system altogether and go with one of these all-in-one NAS systems for World Backup Day. They’re not going to be quite as versatile or user-upgradeable as the QNAP and Synology systems on sale and highlighted above, but should add some peace of mind into your data storage regimen much the same.

