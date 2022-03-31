Massive storage deals now live for Backup Day from $14: microSD, portable SSDs, HDDs, more

Happy World Backup Day folks. Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has a notable selection of storage deals featuring microSD cards, portable and internal SSDs, and more from WD, SanDisk, Samsung, and others starting at $14. We have listed some of our top picks down below but one standout is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $199.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. This carried a $290 to $320 price tag for most of last year before dropping down to the $250 range during the holidays. Today’s offer is matching the 2022 low and is the lowest price we can find on one of the best 2TB portable SSDs out there. Data transfers up to at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 over USB-C and a protective rubber frame make this a solid choice for any EDC. It also has a 2-meter drop rating, IP55 water and dust resistance, and features a handy carabiner loop in the top corner. Head below for plenty of notable storage deals on hard drives, microSD cards, SSDs, and more.
Best storage deals now live for World Backup Day
All of the deals below come courtesy of Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H with new all-time lows waiting in just about every category. As usual, Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, while today’s Best Buy and B&H deals all include free shipping.
Memory card deals:
- Lexar PLAY 128GB microSDXC $14 (Reg. $17+)
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC $15 (Reg. $20)
- Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC $18 (Reg. $24+)
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC $55 (Reg. $80)
- Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC $77 (Reg. $95+)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC $24 (Reg. $29.50+)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC$64 (Reg. $80+)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC $140 (Reg. $170+)
- And even more…
Portable solid-state drives:
- Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD $48 (Reg. $70)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD $80 (Reg. $105+)
- Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD $100 (Reg. $140)
- WD 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD $150 (Reg. $200)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD$270 (Reg. up to $500)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD$500 (Reg. up to $700+)
- Glyph 8TB Atom Pro Thunderbolt 3 SSD $1,900 (Reg. $2,000)
Portable Hard drive deals:
- WD 14TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive $200 (Reg. $250+)
- WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive $100 (Reg. $130+)
- WD_BLACK 8TB D10 Game Drive $190 (Reg. $249)
- WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive $100 (Reg. $124.50+)
- WD My Passport 5TB Hard Drive $100 (Reg. $150)
- WD My Passport 1TB Hard Drive $50 (Reg. $60)
Flash drive deals:
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe $60 (Reg. $75)
- 10-pack PNY 16GB Attaché 3 USB Flash Drives $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Or 50-pack for $120 (Reg. $190)
- Corsair 128GB Flash Survivor $29 (Reg. $46)
- Corsair 256GB Flash Survivor $45 (Reg. $56)
- Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader $18 (Reg. $30)
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:
- Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
- Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.
- Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!