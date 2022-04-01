Dash Everyday Deluxe Electric Griddle falls back to second-best Amazon price at $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and not to be confused with the standard model that starts at $45 right now, this is within a few bucks of Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before and the lowest we can find. A notable option for up at the lake house or just for quick breakfasts at home, it features a 20- by 10.5-inch cooking surface, an adjustable temperature dial, and a PFOA-free, non-stick cooking plate surface that you can easily just throw right in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. You’ll also find anti-slip feet, the removable drip tray, and the ability to heat up “in minutes.” More details below.

For something even more affordable in the same product category, take a look at the BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle. it sells for $35 shipped on Amazon and provides an identical 20- by 10.5-inch cooking surface. It might not look quite as modern to some, but it’s very close and features the same 1500-watts of power as well as the adjustable temperature settings.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more cooking and kitchen deals. We are also still tracking Bodum’s eye-catching post-modern Ottoni electric kettle at $43 shipped, down from the regular $70 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low. Take a closer look at this offer right here in our previous coverage.

Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Griddle features:

MORE THAN PANCAKES: Perfect for pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, eggs, and more, the Everyday Griddle makes preparing any meal more convenient than ever.

SPACIOUS COOKING SURFACE: Measuring 20” x 10.5”, this electric griddle is perfect for family meals, entertaining, or cooking a variety of foods for picky eaters all at once. The Heating Probe allows for precise control over your cooking temperature, while the dishwasher-safe removable Cooking Plate makes cleaning a breeze.

