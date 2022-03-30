Bodum’s eye-catching post-modern Ottoni electric kettle now matching Amazon low at $43

Amazon is now offering the Bodum Ottoni Electric Water Kettle for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $82.50 directly from Bodum where it is now matched, it has more typically sold for between $50 and $70 elsewhere over the last few months with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. There are certainly more affordable 34-ounce electric kettles out there, but not very many that are quite as eye-catching the as the post-modern design on display here. Constructed to look like a classic stovetop model with modern aesthetic cues, it features a stainless steel build with copper-like accents and vibrant blue light indicators alongside cordless pouring. More details below.

If you’re not impressed with the design on display above or just don’t want to fork out that much for an electric kettle, check out the Elite Gourmet glass model. It comes in at a more digestible $19 Prime shipped and features that stylish blue LED treatment when it’s heating up.

Alongside today’s 2022 low on Vitamix’s indoor FoodCycler composter, we are also tracking a number of grinders on sale for your morning coffee routine. Starting from just over $20 Prime shipped, there are several model on tap today, including some of the popular Bodum solutions. Browse through everything right here and hit up our home goods guide for more.

Bodum Ottoni Electric Water Kettle features:

If design, good looking and quality is what you are looking for in a water kettle, the Bodum Ottoni is the model that you need. Saving time in your daily routine is one of the most important things nowadays. The Bodum Ottoni will not only give you the best features you require in a water kettle but at the same time will make you very proud to be awarded with this elegant and luxurious model. Perfect to be displayed in your kitchen so everyone can see it! This classic and stylish water kettle with the capacity of 1.0 L is one of the best good looking appliances to have in the countertop of your kitchen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!