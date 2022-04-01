Eve’s new Thread-enabled Aqua HomeKit sprinkler controller hits $80 low (Save 20%), more

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $79.95 shipped. Down from the usual $100 price tag, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $20 off while matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. Today’s discount arrives just in time for getting your lawn in shape for spring, too. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Those Eve Amazon discounts also carry over to another one of the brand’s popular accessories. Packed with much of the same HomeKit support, the Eve Energy Strip is down to $79.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $20 off the usual $100 price tag and matching our previous mentions for the best price in quite some time. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates into HomeKit for Siri voice control and automation. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using.

Another notable addition to your HomeKit setup for some added peace of mind would have to be the Level Bolt Smart Lock at $162.50. This invisible smart home upgrade installs into your front door with hardly a clue that you’ve just upgraded to a smart lock. It rocks Siri support right out of the box and pairs with another ongoing discount on the more premium Level Smart Lock Touch at $49 off.

Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller features:

With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and let it shut off automatically. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily in the Eve app. Eve Aqua converts your regular outdoor faucet into a smart water outlet, allowing you to keep your grass green and your plants happy and healthy – even while you’re away.

