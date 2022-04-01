Listen for enemy footsteps with this MSI GH20 Gaming Headset at $23 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering the MSI Immerse GH20 Wired Gaming Headset for $22.81 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $30 with the price steadily decreasing throughout March, this 24% discount comes within $1 of the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon. The thick earcup design of this headset is designed to be glasses-friendly while providing comfort for those long gaming sessions. In-line audio controls allow for quick volume adjustments and mute toggling. Unlike other headsets, this microphone is not removable. Keep reading for more.

This MSI gaming headset work across any major platform with its 3.5mm headset jack, and depending on the setup an option y-splitter. You’re unlikely to find other well-recognized brands offering gaming headsets this low. There is the Turtle Beach Recon 50 Gaming Headset for $25. This headset features a removable microphone, unlike the MSI headset. They both feature 40mm audio drivers, in-line audio controls, and a 3.5mm headset jack for cross-platform compatibility.

Right now you can save on the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Wireless Speaker for $230. With integrated LEDs that can dance to the music, this speaker is sure to liven up any party. Microsoft’s 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Gaming Headset has hit its all-time Amazon low price of $50 too. This is paired with a deal on the anniversary Xbox Wired Controller for $62.50. Both feature translucent plastic designs with cues back to the original Xbox.

MSI Immerse GH20 Gaming Headset features:

The 2.5cm-thick, plush, and soft ear cups are designed to be glasses-user-friendly and comfortable for long-term wearing. The headband padding is thick and soft to spread pressure on the head.

The GH20 is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, other game consoles, and mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio jack and a Y-cable extension.

Rely on the right gear! MSI Gaming Gear gives gamers the power to win and experience immersive gaming with quality keyboards, mice, headsets, and accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!