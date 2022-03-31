Microsoft’s 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset just hit a new Amazon low at $50

While we are now seeing the Xbox Series X consoles in-stock at Amazon (go grab one now while you can), it is also now offering one of the best prices yet on the official special edition 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset for $50 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 29% off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also just $5 above the price of the wired Microsoft standard edition. Alongside the matching 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller still marked down to $62.50, this is a great chance to land the black translucent anniversary gear at some of the lowest listings to date. With design cues reaching back to the original Xbox, it supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial audio alongside a boom chat mic. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the 20th anniversary design above, check out the Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset. This one features a similar black and green design approach at $40 shipped on Amazon. It is also compatible with PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC systems for all of you multi-platform gamers out there.

Then go hit up this rare price drop on 8Bitdo’s Xbox Media Remote. Now down at $21 Prime shipped, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and great way to add some entertainment center-functionality to your Xbox rig. All of the details you need on this are waiting in our previous coverage.

20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset features:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset – 20th Anniversary Special Edition in classic black with green touches that go back to the beginning, and so much more.

Travel through time with the green boom mic, green “L” and “R” markings inside the earcups, and translucent black ear dials that honor the original, translucent green Xbox console.

Celebrate the past while looking forward with a green 20-year mark signifying 20 years of Xbox technology on one side, and a polished, translucent black deboss Xbox logo on the other side symbolizing always looking forward to what’s next in gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!