Samsung’s originally $500 Wireless Sound Tower Speaker with LEDs and mic input now $230

Woot is now offering the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Wireless Speaker for $229.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally going for $500 when it launched in 2020, it now sells for $298 to $400 or more at Amazon where it has never dropped below $278. Today’s deal $55 below our previous mention from earlier this year and the lowest price we can find. If you need something more powerful than a typical Bluetooth speaker, Samsung’s Sound Tower is worth a look. Alongside its 500 watts of power with bi-directional speakers, it features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity in a splash resistant design that can really rock a party this spring and summer. It also features LED lighting that can pulse to the beat as well as a single microphone input for karaoke action as well. More details below.

If you don’t need something quite as powerful, the smaller Samsung MX-T40 model might do the trick. This one is selling in the $148 range at Amazon right now, and delivers much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect it to get quite as loud.

On the more portable side of things, we are tracking a notable price drop on JBL’s Clip 4 with a built-in carabiner at $60 in various colorways. Just be sure to scope out this adorable Bitty Boomers Star Wars Bluetooth Speakers. Now marked down from just $14 Prime shipped, you’ll find Darth Vader, Grogu, Mando, and other designs at some of the lowest prices we have tracked. Get a closer look right there.

Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 features:

Stereo sound with 500 watt high power bi-directional speakers

Bi-directional Sound: Experience wider room filling sound

Dynamic bass for sound you can feel. Dynamic Bass: Boost the bass with the touch of a button

LED Party Lights: Experience light effects that pulse with the beat

Karaoke Mode: Belt out your best solo with single mic input

