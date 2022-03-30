JBL’s Clip 4 ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with built-in carabiner returns to 2022 low at $60

Alongside an ongoing deal on the larger waterproof Flip 5 model, Amazon is now offering the JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker at $59.95 shipped in all colorways other than white. Regularly $80, this is matching our previous mention and the Amazon 2022 low, coming within $5 of the all-time low there. If you’re look for ultra-portable wireless speaker to accompany you on day trips, down at the beach this summer, and wherever else you might go, the carabiner-equipped Clip 4 is a notable option at this price. The fabric-style wrapped housing is IP67 water and dustproof for preotciton from the elements. It delivers up to 10 hours of wireless playback on a single charge alongside an included USB-C charging cable. More details below.

For something even more affordable (and significantly more adorable), check out the deals we spotted on the Bitty Boomers Star Wars lineup this afternoon. With prices now starting from $14 Prime shipped, these themed Bluetooth speakers actually sound pretty good for the price tag and feature collectible designs based on a galaxy far, far away including Darth Vader, Mando, Baby Yoda, and more. Do yourself a favor and get a closer look right here.

But for the latest from JBL, you’ll wan to visit our CES 2022 coverage detailing the new Boombox 3, JBL Pulse 5, and karaoke-ready PartyBox Encore. You can five into the latest members of the popular JBL speaker family right here and then swing over to our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for even more price drops.

JBL Clip 4 features:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size.

JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colorful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.

With the JBL Clip 4’s redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection, you can clip it on and go explore the world.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

